SALT (SALT) Market Cap Reaches $2.50 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, SALT has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. SALT has a market cap of $2.50 million and $16,411.62 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03128697 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $19,640.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/."

