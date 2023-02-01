SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Down 5.9%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.88. 154,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 452,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

SandRidge Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 68.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Featured Stories

