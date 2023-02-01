Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Earnings Results

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26, RTT News reports. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.60 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Up 9.7 %

SANM stock opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,728,205. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 553,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 67,685 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 62,433 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 51,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.