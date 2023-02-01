Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26, RTT News reports. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.60 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS.

Sanmina Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SANM. Citigroup increased their price target on Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,205 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter worth $971,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at about $981,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Sanmina by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.