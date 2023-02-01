Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $75.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at HSBC from $56.80 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $56.98 on Monday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,679 shares of company stock worth $19,717,399 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also

