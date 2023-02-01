SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 467 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 3.4 %

AstraZeneca stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,288,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $195.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £130 ($160.55) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £118 ($145.73) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,510.67.

About AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

