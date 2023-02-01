SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 658 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 206,799 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 84,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.55. 1,218,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,169,228. The company has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $109.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.99.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.