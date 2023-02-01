SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $895,000 Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of BCE by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 96,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.35. 386,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

