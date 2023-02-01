SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 49,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,535,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,140. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.76.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

