SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.55. 892,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,166. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.47 and a 200 day moving average of $159.74. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

