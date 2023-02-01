SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 980 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Albemarle by 92.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.37.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $279.90. 429,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,589. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.45. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,431 shares of company stock worth $4,667,927 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

