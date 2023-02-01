Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Secret has a total market cap of $18.07 million and approximately $15,718.59 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00234331 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00098942 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00055011 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00057153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004304 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000437 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00556033 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,799.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.