Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Trading 2% Higher

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 39,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Sernova Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $266.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.15.

About Sernova

(Get Rating)

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company. It engages in the business of developing medical technologies for the treatment of chronic debilitating metabolic diseases such as diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins and hormones missing within the body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.