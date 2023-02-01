Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $220.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $236.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.54 and a 200-day moving average of $234.51. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $295.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,905,000 after buying an additional 427,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $99,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

