Short Interest in Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Rises By 6.8%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,900 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 489,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 290.5 days.
Arcadis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARCVF opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Arcadis has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $47.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82.
About Arcadis
