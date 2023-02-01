Short Interest in Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Rises By 6.8%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,900 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 489,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 290.5 days.

Arcadis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARCVF opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Arcadis has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $47.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82.

Get Arcadis alerts:

About Arcadis

(Get Rating)

See Also

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Europe & Middle East, The Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL. It offers architectural based design consultancy services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.