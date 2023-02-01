SingularityNET 24 Hour Volume Tops $33.10 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. SingularityNET has a market cap of $235.88 million and approximately $33.10 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000828 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00048155 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029145 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000214 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00018951 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00217458 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002775 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00156790 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,584,776.9646044 with 1,199,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.17876355 USD and is up 5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $26,217,703.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

