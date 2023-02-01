SingularityNET Price Down 0.8% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $201.28 million and $17.45 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00044998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019125 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004277 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00215357 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002844 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,006.99 or 1.00011121 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

