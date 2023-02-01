SOMESING (SSX) Achieves Market Cap of $48.51 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $48.51 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,732,732,879 tokens. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

