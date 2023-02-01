Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Shares Down 13.8%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 13.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Sow Good Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

About Sow Good

(Get Rating)

Sow Good, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded by Ira Goldfarb and Claudia Goldfarb on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.