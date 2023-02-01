SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.48

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.48 and last traded at $43.37, with a volume of 554409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

