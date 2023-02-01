Stargate Finance Price Tops $0.60 on Top Exchanges (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $80.18 million and approximately $22.36 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002610 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

