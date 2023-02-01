Starname Price Reaches $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Starname has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Starname has a total market cap of $552,707.86 and approximately $860.32 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00406065 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,708.93 or 0.28502804 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00575967 BTC.

About Starname

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The official website for Starname is starname.me.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

