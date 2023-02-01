State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 525 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 728,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Danaher worth $188,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 13,959.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,034 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 515.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,793 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 23,726.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 788,672 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Danaher by 70.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,982,000 after acquiring an additional 567,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Danaher by 15.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $265.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $192.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also

