Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 1st (BNTX, DTE, GLEN, GSK, HNR1, MTX, PFE, PUM, TMUS, UPS)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 1st:

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $168.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €27.00 ($29.35) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €29.00 ($31.52) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €25.00 ($27.17) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 520 ($6.42) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,575 ($19.45) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,245 ($15.38) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,350 ($16.67) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €225.00 ($244.57) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €182.00 ($197.83) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €280.00 ($304.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $45.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €70.00 ($76.09) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $166.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $196.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €37.00 ($40.22) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 95 ($1.17) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

