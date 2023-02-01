Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 1st (BNTX, DTE, GLEN, GSK, HNR1, MTX, PFE, PUM, TMUS, UPS)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 1st:

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $168.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Get BioNTech SE alerts:

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €27.00 ($29.35) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

was given a €29.00 ($31.52) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €25.00 ($27.17) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 520 ($6.42) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,575 ($19.45) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,245 ($15.38) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,350 ($16.67) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €225.00 ($244.57) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €182.00 ($197.83) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €280.00 ($304.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $45.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €70.00 ($76.09) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $166.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $196.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €37.00 ($40.22) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 95 ($1.17) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.