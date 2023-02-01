Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 1st (ACCD, BHKLY, BSX, EA, FNLPF, FRRPF, HCHDF, HSNGY, HSQVY, NXGPF)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 1st:

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $52.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $130.00.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 920 ($11.36) to GBX 800 ($9.88).

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 125 ($1.54).

Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 7,000 ($86.45) to GBX 7,200 ($88.92).

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,730 ($21.37) to GBX 1,860 ($22.97).

