Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 1st (ACCD, BHKLY, BSX, EA, FNLPF, FRRPF, HCHDF, HSNGY, HSQVY, NXGPF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 1st:

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $52.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $130.00.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 920 ($11.36) to GBX 800 ($9.88).

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 125 ($1.54).

Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 7,000 ($86.45) to GBX 7,200 ($88.92).

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,730 ($21.37) to GBX 1,860 ($22.97).

