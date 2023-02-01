StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.29. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.65.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

