StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

