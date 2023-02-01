StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

Spark Networks stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 93.97%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spark Networks will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Spark Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spark Networks

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 50,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $47,094.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,289,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,251.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,701 shares of company stock valued at $171,513. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spark Networks stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 11.66% of Spark Networks worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

