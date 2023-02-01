StockNews.com Downgrades Cabot (NYSE:CBT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE CBT opened at $75.33 on Friday. Cabot has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.74.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Cabot had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 1,005.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Cabot by 139.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 81.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

