StockNews.com Downgrades United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to Hold

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.28.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $184.98. 4,000,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,045. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.92. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $232.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

