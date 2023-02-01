StockNews.com Lowers Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to Buy

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
PFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.
Pfizer Stock Performance
Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. 24,133,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,058,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.
