Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Trading Down 7.1%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $22.92. Approximately 23,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 66,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stoneridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Stoneridge Trading Down 10.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 173.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 54.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stoneridge (SRI)
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
- Boeing Produces the Last 747 Ever, What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.