Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Trading Down 7.1%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $22.92. Approximately 23,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 66,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stoneridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge Trading Down 10.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 173.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 54.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoneridge

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.