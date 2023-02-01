Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $83.62 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $83.62 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.07 or 0.06991618 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00089094 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028760 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00062076 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010243 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001062 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025294 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,686,033 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars.
