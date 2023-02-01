Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.47

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 67303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of C$11.65 million and a P/E ratio of -16.30.
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
