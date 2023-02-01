Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.63 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 9.30%.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.63%.

SPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

In related news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $63,237.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,222.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Suburban Propane Partners news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,731.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $63,237.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,773 shares in the company, valued at $778,222.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 40,339 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 30,018 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

