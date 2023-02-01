Suku Price Reaches $0.0750 on Exchanges (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Suku token can now be purchased for $0.0750 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Suku has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Suku has a total market capitalization of $13.38 million and $1.25 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 90.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00400489 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,460.74 or 0.28106764 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00590827 BTC.

Suku Token Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

