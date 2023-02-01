Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.00

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.53, with a volume of 234001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Sunoco from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
Sunoco Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.37.
Sunoco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 63.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Sunoco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sunoco by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 61,541 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 36,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 501.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sunoco Company Profile
Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.
