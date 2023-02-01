SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $14.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SunPower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded SunPower from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SunPower from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. SunPower has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $469.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.