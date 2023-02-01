Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $31.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.