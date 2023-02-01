Synapse (SYN) Price Hits $1.14 on Top Exchanges

Synapse (SYN) traded up 32.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Synapse has a market cap of $204.72 million and $26.41 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synapse has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. One Synapse token can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00004748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

