Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average is $81.18. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.