Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.18.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,948 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,237,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,720,000 after acquiring an additional 180,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,673,000 after acquiring an additional 181,212 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Sysco by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 897,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 204,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sysco by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 697,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus raised their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

