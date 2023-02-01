T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $166.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has been given a $166.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.83.

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $150.97. 7,105,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.19. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $107.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

