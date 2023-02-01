Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,767,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,744,000 after purchasing an additional 104,622 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.56. 588,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,966. The company has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average is $101.61. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

