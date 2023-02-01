Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Intel by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Intel by 10,143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Intel by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after buying an additional 2,473,555 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Up 0.2 %

Intel stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.33. 18,717,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,930,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

