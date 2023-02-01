Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Truist Financial

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $272.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.58.

NYSE:TFX opened at $243.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $356.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Teleflex by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,049,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,946 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 484.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,646,000 after acquiring an additional 646,074 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,553,000 after acquiring an additional 437,083 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 487.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after purchasing an additional 336,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

