Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Truist Financial

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $272.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.58.
NYSE:TFX opened at $243.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $356.72.
Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.
