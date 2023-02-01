Tellor (TRB) Price Reaches $15.52 on Top Exchanges

Tellor (TRB) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Tellor token can now be purchased for about $15.52 or 0.00067156 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $36.48 million and $9.03 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002796 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 83.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00399168 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,472.31 or 0.28020249 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00588432 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,350,787 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
