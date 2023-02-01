Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$735.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.84 million. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.90-$5.05 EPS.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.87. The company had a trading volume of 381,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,127. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.38.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,505.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 19.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth about $252,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

