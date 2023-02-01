Tfo Tdc LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tfo Tdc LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,871,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 155,965 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,733,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.71. The stock had a trading volume of 177,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,946. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $181.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.75.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

