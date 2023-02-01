Tfo Tdc LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tfo Tdc LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422,045 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,022,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,919,756. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

